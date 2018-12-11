Headed for victory in 3 states; trend to continue in rest of India: Pilot

(Eds: Updating with more quotes) Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot Tuesday exuded confidence that the party will form the government in the state and Rahul Gandhi as well as the party's MLAs will decide on who will be the chief minister. He said the Congress was marching towards victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and the trend would continue in the future in the rest of India."People have blessed us. We should get a comfortable majority in Rajasthan," Pilot told reporters here. Asked about who will be the chief minister, Pilot said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the party's MLAs will decide on it.Asserting that it is a decisive day today, Pilot recalled that exactly a year ago Gandhi became the chief of the party. "What could be a better gift to him than victory in these states," Pilot said. Later, Pilot said that while he was confident that the Congress would get a clear majority in Rajasthan, he was in touch will all like-minded parties and Independent candidates who are leading in the trends. PTI ASK GVSGVS