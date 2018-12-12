Headstart for TRS for LS polls after thumping win in assly

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Having scored a thumping win in the December 7 Assembly elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is expected to get a head start in the next year's Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, it will be an uphill task for the Congress, TDP, BJP and other parties to get their act together as the Lok Sabha polls come close on the heels of theirhumiliating defeat in the the state's assembly polls. TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's clever move to go for early assembly polls, delinking them with Lok Sabha elections to avoid the situation of 'Modi vs Rahul Gandhi', is expected to help him in a big way as he can now focus on the nationalelections without worrying about state polls. It is anybody's guess whether Rao would go in for the kill to win the highest number of Lok Sabha seats as he declared Tuesday that the Assembly poll results would enable the TRS to play a crucial role in national politics. Hinting at a role at the national level, Rao said he would give a "new definition" to the national political scenario. During the recent election campaign, Rao had asked voters to ensure victory of TRS in all the seats in Lok Sabha elections so as to fight for the party's promise of increasein reservations for Scheduled Tribes and Muslims. The Telangana Assembly had passed resolutions last year seeking a hike in quotas for STs and Muslims and the matter has been pending with the Centre ever since. Rao is expected to urge the voters to make TRS victorious in the Lok Sabha elections so that it can fight in the best interests of the state. Rao's son K T Rama Rao, considered number two in the TRS, had also said during the campaigning that Telangana should realise its rights from the Centre "not by begging, but by dictating". In the Lok Sabha elections, TRS would have the advantage of being in power. The presence of party MLAs in the Lok Sabha constituencies would also help the party. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has been an ally of TRS and the friendship between the two parties could help TRS get Muslim votes. On the other hand, the main opposition Congress faces a litmus test in Telangana as the national party aims to return to power at the Centre in 2019. Facing the onslaught of Chandrasekhar Rao, it would be a tall order for Congress to convince voters that it is the best bet for them. The opposition Congress, TDP and BJP would not have the advantages of power. For the BJP, which had identified Telangana as one of the states for future growth, the assembly polls have been a major disappointment. The BJP would conduct its campaign projecting its tallest leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the achievements of his government. The N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP has suffered a massive setback in the Telangana Assembly polls, winning only two seats. TDP candidate Ch Malla Reddy was elected to the Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 elections. He, however, had switched over to TRS. Reddy had been elected to the assembly as a TRS nominee in the December 7 polls. In Telangana, TDP had been banking on the pro-development image of Naidu and the perceived strength of voters who are natives of Andhra Pradesh. However, the party has failed to win even a single Assembly seat in the Greater Hyderabad limits where the Andhra Pradesh native voters are said to be in considerable numbers. With TRS backing him, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi regaining his Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat is believed to be only a formality. For the others, including CPI and CPI(M) and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS), the Lok Sabha elections pose a major challenge as they drew a blank in the Assembly elections in the state. There are a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. TRS had won 11 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 General Elections.However, TRS Lok Sabha member from Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddy recently joined the Congress. Since 2014, TDP MP Ch Malla Reddy, Congress MP Gutta Sukhender Reddy and YSRCP MP P Srinivasa Reddy have switched over to the TRS. PTI SJR RS APR TVSTVS