Healofy raises Rs 55 cr from BabyTree, BAce Capital and Omidyar Network India

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Women-centric social network Healofy Wednesday said it has raised USD 8 million (about Rs 55 crore) from BabyTree Group, BAce Capital and existing investor Omidyar Network India. Founded in September 2016 by Gaurav Aggarwal and Shubham Maheshwari, Healofy aims to address the growing demand for relatable and credible content for Indian women in the age group of 21-35. It has created a community of over 5 lakh Daily Active Users (DAUs) on its mobile app and is expanding into newer categories like fashion, food and lifestyle in its next phase, Healofy said in a statement. The company plans to invest the funds to further strengthen the product, engineering and data science teams, and scale its machine learning and personalisation engine.**** * E-sports startup GamingMonk raises $100,000 from Japan's GameWith E-sports platform GamingMonk Wednesday said it has raised USD 100,000 (about Rs 70 lakh) from Japanese gaming company GameWith. The company, founded in 2014 by Abhay Sharma and Ashwin Haryani, had raised a seed round last year from Incubate Fund, Rajan Anandan, Stellaris Ventures, Smile Group, AdvantEdge Founders and Samir Khurana. "The funding is being used for product development, team building and brand marketing. GamingMonk has grown its user base by 500 per cent in the last six months," a statement said. The online gaming industry in India is expected to generate a revenue of Rs 11,900 crore by 2023-24, while the number of gamers in the country are estimated to grow to 628 million by 2020, as per industry reports.**** * Pine Labs collaborates with Google Pay in India Pine Labs, a merchant platform company, Wednesday said it has partnered with Google India to enable offline transactions for the latter's digital payments service Google Pay. With this collaboration, Google can have access to over 3.3 lakh point-of-sale terminals in over 3,000 towns in India, a statement said. Pine Labs' solutions are used by merchants from diverse sectors -- electronics, food and beverage, fashion, pharmacy, telecom and airlines.