Health Is Wealth 2018 Contest Gets an Enthusiastic Response From Employees

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India & Singapore Business Wire India Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman Manali Petrochemicals & Founder Chairman of AM International Group, Singapore, gave away prizes to the winners Mr. Praveen Kumar, aged 28 years and a part of the mechanical department, received a cheque of Rs. 59,000/-; he lost 11.8 kg weight in 3 months Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL), one of Indias premier petrochemical companies with a commitment to science and innovation concluded the Health is Wealth 2018 contest for employees. Mr. Praveen Kumar, aged 28 years, walked away as the winner, with a cheque of Rs. 59,000/- having lost an incredible 11.8 kgs in 3 months. Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman Manali Petrochemicals & Founder Chairman of AM International Group, Singapore who is a fitness and health enthusiast himself, gave away the prizes, showcasing the groups commitment towards employee awareness for healthy living. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman Manali Petrochemicals & Founder Chairman of AM International Group, Singapore said, At MPL and all our AM International group companies, we believe the health of an employee is as important as the health of the organization. A physically active life leads to mental alertness and healthy living. I am personally committed to ensuring that our employees and their families imbibe fitness in their daily routines. It goes with our HR philosophy of supporting work-life balance for our staff. The Health is Wealth 2018 contest was conceptualized with the aim of creating awareness about physical fitness, healthy living among employees and join the global fight against obesity. The HR team observed that with increased state-of-the-art mechanization and computerization at plants, employees were spending long hours at the desk and were in the danger of falling prey to obesity. The program was launched among all the 3,000 employees across the companys three plants in Chennai, Tuticorin, and Pondicherry. It ran for a period of three months, starting December 15, 2018. A total of 772 participants enrolled for the challenge across various management grades, where weight loss for healthy living was the key criteria. A nutritionist from Qua Nutrition guided the participants and offered guidance pertaining to mindful eating after all, what we are is what we eat. Mr. Praveen Kumar from Mechanical department, who lost a whopping 11.8kg in three months, was the winner; he was handed over a cheque of Rs. 59,000/- by the Chairman, Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, in a ceremony in the Chennai plant in the presence of the leadership team and all employees. According to Mr. Praveen Kumar, the contest inspired him to inculcate a regular fitness regime. His new daily routine included necessary lifestyle course corrections - 45 minutes of regular exercising and walking in the morning and evening. Next, he took care of his diet, by cutting down on tea and coffee, controlling the intake of sugar and sweets, and focusing on not overeating. Mr. Charles Fernandez from Electrical and Mr. M Rajesh from Mechanical engineering departments lost 6.2 kg and 4.3 kg respectively and won the second and third prizes, winning Rs. 5,000/- for every kg lost. Employees have received the initiative with great enthusiasm. Initial observations suggest that the launch of Health is Wealth contest has led to an increased awareness among employees towards weight management and fitness. It has resulted in reduced absenteeism, and many employees have provided feedback about feeling more energized, fit, and healthy, due to this initiative. The company plans to continue such awareness programs that encourage employees and their families to lead a fitness routine and contribute to work-life balance. Health is Wealth will now become an annual wellness event for all employees at Manali Petrochemicals. Other group companies of AM International, Singapore across India, Singapore and the United Kingdom, are actively considering rolling out such initiatives for their staff. At MPL, employees are now preparing themselves to take a winning shot for the Health is Wealth Contest 2019! Editors note & queries: About Manali Petrochemicals For over three decades, Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL) has been a leading chemicals company in the forefront of science and innovation to solve real life problems. Today its products find application in a variety of industries such as appliances, automotive, bedding, food & fragrances, furniture, footwear, paints and coatings, and pharmaceuticals. With the goal to provide solutions to real world problems that improve the quality of peoples lives, MPL is focused on sustaining leadership positions in its markets and creating value across stakeholders. MPL is an associate company of AM International, Singapore. (or MPL is part of AM International, Singapore) About AM International: AM International is a diversified, multinational group of companies with a federated operating architecture. Headquartered in Singapore, it has been trusted by millions of customers for over six decades. Today, many of the groups businesses are market leaders with footprints across South East Asia, India and the United Kingdom. The groups business verticals include fertilisers & supply chain, petrochemicals, infrastructure, healthcare and green energy. The groups CSR activities are helmed under the AM Foundation and its initiatives are focused on providing clean drinking water, preventing water contamination and solving the sanitation crisis. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Praveen Kumar receiving the cheque from Chairman, Mr. Ashwin Muthiah PWRPWR