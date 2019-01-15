Health Minister Nadda takes Delhi Metro ride

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda travelled in the Delhi Metro and interacted with commuters Tuesday, officials said. The minister took a ride in a train on the Yellow Line that connects Samaypur Badli to Huda Centre Centre, and is one of the busiest corridors of the network. "He boarded a train from Udyog Bhawan around 11.00 am and deboarded at Haiderpuri Badli Mor," a senior DMRC official said. Udyog Bhawan metro is located near Nirman Bhawan, which houses the office of the health ministry. "On the return journey, he boarded a train from Haiderpuri Badli Mor and alighted at Udyog Bhawan station around 2:24 PM," the official said. During the journey, the minister interacted with the commuters, officials said. PTI KND INDIND