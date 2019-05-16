Health ministry asks centre-run hospitals to set up 'dengue corners'

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Ahead of the monsoon season, the health ministry has asked all centre-run hospitals to set up 'dengue corners', dedicated areas to provide treatment to dengue patients, as part of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) guidelines.The 'Dengue Corners' will have designated staff that will cater to dengue patients."The aim of setting up these dengue corners is to provide seamless and efficient healthcare service to the patients during surge in dengue incidence. These instructions are part of the guildelines of the NVBDCP," Dr Ashutosh Biswas, a professor of medicine at the AIIMS, said.With no specific drug and vaccine currently available in the country to cure dengue, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that a good supportive treatment accompanied with early diagnosis helps in the treatment of the mosquito born viral disease.According to Dr Guleria, the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting research on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine on the Indian population."The problem with the vaccine is that it can be effective if given to a person who previously was infected with dengue. If given to a person who had never suffered from dengue, it can create complications and also can cause harm, that is why the vaccine has been withdrawn even after being introduced in several countries," Dr Guleria said.At AIIMS, the mortality rate in dengue is around 7 per cent. It is less than 2 per cent across India.According to Dr Biswas, the mortality rate at the AIIMS is high because all the serious cases are referred to the hospital.AIIMS is also providing training to its resident doctors, para-medical staff and nurses on dengue management, he said."When there is a surge in cases, a special ward for dengue patients is also set up," Dr Biswas explained.He further said dengue symptoms range from common self-limiting ailment to complicated cases wherein patients are required to be admitted in the hospital.Dengue is caused by Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in clear water, doctors said.Dr Biswas advised people to take precautions to ensure that there is no breeding of mosquito larvae around them and urged them to wear full-sleeves and use mosquito nets.Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection-carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot.Dr Biswas informed that the AIIMS has also set up a Disease Prevention Outbreak Cell to be vigilant about the outbreak of such vector borne diseases in the campus. PTI PLB DPB