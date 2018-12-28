Health Ministry files FIR over alleged misappropriation of funds worth Rs 2.5 crore

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Health Ministry has filed an FIR against unidentified people for allegedly misappropriating its funds amounting to Rs 2.5 crore, police said Friday.The FIR was registered by the economic offences wing on Thursday after the ministry approached the Delhi police with a complaint on learning about the alleged fraud during its financial audit, they said.According to the complainant, fraudulent transfers of money from the accounts of Pay and Accounts Office were made by creating bogus identities of officials involved in the chain of processing and sanctioning bills and transfer of payments, police said.Five fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs. 2.53 crore were done digitally via Bank of Baroda to multiple accounts in different banks, a police officer said.The bank accounts in which the fraudulent payments were credited have been freezed. After the alleged fraud came to light, all fund transfers from the ministry have been stopped, the officer added.However, no arrest has been made yet. An investigation is underway, police said. PTI AMP SLB AMP ABHABH