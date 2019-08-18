Health Ministry suspends deputy drug controller facing corruption charges

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said Deputy Drug Controller Dr Naresh Sharma, posted at the CDSCO headquarters, has been suspended following his arrest by the CBI on charges of corruption. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has a zero tolerance policy towards corruption and is committed to act stringently against any such acts, the ministry said in a statement."As informed by the CBI, Dr Naresh Sharma, Dy. Drug Controller (I), CDSCO (Hq), New Delhi was taken into custody on Aug 16 and legal investigation was initiated," it said."Accordingly, Dr Sharma has been suspended with immediate effect," the ministry added. PTI PLB AD SNESNE