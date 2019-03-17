Health worker dead, husband injured in road accident in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) A community health worker was killed and her husband seriously injured when a speeding tractor crushed their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Sunday. The accident occurred near Masawi village on Saturday. Kamlesh, an accredited social health activist (ASHA), and her husband Hukum Singh were on their way to a health centre on the vehicle when the speeding tractor hit them, they said. PTI CORR AD DPB