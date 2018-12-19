HealthAssure sets up new consumer business unit, eyes Rs 80 cr revenue in 3 yrs

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Primary healthcare aggregator HealthAssure Wednesday said it has set up a new consumer business unit and expects the new arm to contribute Rs 70-80 crore to revenue over the next three years. Started in 2011, HealthAssure has been engaging with enterprises and has connected them to insurers, and provided access to primary care centres across 1,100 cities. "We have gathered deep understanding of the Indian healthcare environment and have been providing solutions that bridge gaps in primary care services. We realised that there is a great potential in the B2C space as well," HealthAssure Director (Consumer Business Unit), Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Products Ankush Chatterjee told PTI. To boost growth and drive sharper focus, the company has now created two verticals -- insurance business and consumer products group, he added. "Consumers will be able to leverage our strong network and get customised products to ensure good health for themselves and their families. We expect to reach out to 2.5-3 million people over the next three years... The B2C unit should clock revenue of Rs 70-80 crore in the same time-frame," he added. The company, which is backed by The HR Fund, is also looking at closing a new round of funding early next year. Currently, HealthAssure has a network of 3,500 primary care centres across 1,100 cities in India. It has served 1.3 million customers through B2B business, and invested over USD 3 million already. PTI SR HRS