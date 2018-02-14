Healthcare firm Sundyota inks pact with Germanys Finzelberg

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Healthcare firm Sundyota Numandis Group has entered into a strategic alliance with Finzelberg of Germany, to offer novel, natural healthcare products in the country.

To start with, Sundyota will introduce ERr731, a product complimenting womens health during menopause and peri-menopause for the first time here,the company said today.

Finzelberg is a business unit of the Martin Bauer Group (Germany), a supplier of herbal and fruit infusions, medicinal teas, flavoured black and green teas, aromas, herbal powders, botanicals, herbal, fruit and tea extracts.

As part of the pact, Sundyota Numandis will procure active ingredients from Finzelberg, undertake their formulation and development and seek registration and regulatory approvals of the same.

This will soon be followed by commercial manufacturing along with product launch, marketing and co-marketing through promotion to doctors and other leading pharmaceutical companies in India.

"We now have 12 international alliances to foster healthcare the natural way along with over 60 patented and exclusive therapies. Our partnership with Finzelberg will center around knowledge-sharing to drive research and innovation," said Dinesh Kumar Arora, managing director and chief executive officer, Sundyota Numandis Group.

According to Arora, ERr731 is safer than any currently available therapy for menopause and facilitates a smooth transition for women experiencing menopause.

The product unveiled today aims to ease over 20 symptoms related to menopause and peri-menopause, such as hot flushes, sweating, joint and muscle pain, vaginal dryness, sleep disturbances, anxiety, low mood, irritability and works on specific beta-estrogen receptors, thus acting as a natural female hormone, he added. PTI SM SS BEN