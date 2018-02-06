healthi raises USD 3.1 mn led by Montane Ventures

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Digital preventive health startup healthi today said it has raised USD 3.1 million led by Montane Ventures, a VC firm anchored by the Piramal Family Office.

Montane Ventures is an early stage venture capital fund investing in core technology startups.

healthi plans to use the funds to accelerate business growth and development of applications aimed at making preventive health and family health management convenient, insightful, and effective, it said in a statement.

healthi has developed prediction models and personalisation algorithms that empower users to understand their state of health and make suitable lifestyle changes. healthi said it has scaled up to work with over 120 corporates and insurance groups to roll out preventive health programmes.

It has seen its revenue grow at an cumulative growth rate of over 3.5 times over the last three years, the statement said.

"This funding round, led by Montane Ventures, gives us the confidence and resources to power forward in our mission to empower millions of users to live fuller lives by taking control of their health," healthi founders Rekuram Varadharaj and Krishna Ulagaratchagan said.

healthi said it is on track to sign about 1.4 million users in 2018. In addition to growing its user base in India, healthi has also attracted keen interest from providers in the ASEAN and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) regions for its analytics and engagement platform.

The company now aims to roll out international pilots to this end in the next 12 to 18 months. PTI SR ANU