Heat wave conditions continue in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a hot and sunny morning, with the maximum temperature settling at 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, which was six notches above the season's average. Humidity oscillated between 72 per cent and 49 per cent. The MeT Department has predicted party cloudy sky for Monday with the possibility of very light rains, dust storm and thunderstorm. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to touch 25 degrees Celsius, it said. On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature had settled at 22.4 degrees Celsius. PTI MNL MNL SNESNE