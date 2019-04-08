Heat wave conditions prevail in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 8 (PTI) Heat wave conditions prevailed in many parts of western Rajasthan on Monday, with Barmer recording the highest temperature at 42.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. Jaisalmer sizzled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu at 41.2 degrees Celsius, the department said. The weatherman said few other places recorded high temperatures, a shade or two below the 40 degrees Celsius mark. A few isolated places received light rain and dust storm, the weatherman said. The department has predicted heat wave conditions at isolated places in east and west Rajasthan in the next 48 hours. PTI SDAMAZ MAZ INDIND