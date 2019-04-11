Heat wave conditions prevail in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) Heat wave conditions prevailed in the state on Thursday, with Barmer recording the highest temperature at 42 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. Churu sizzled at 41.8 degrees Celsius followed by Jaisalmer (41.8C), Jodhpur (41.2C), Bikaner (41.1C), Jaipur (40.8Celsius) and Ajmer (40.6C), the weather man said. Few other places in Rajasthan recorded high temperatures, a shade or two below the 40-degrees Celsius mark, the MeT said.A few isolated places in western parts of the state received light rain since Wednesday, the weatherman said.The department has predicted dust-storm/thunderstorm at isolated places in the next 48 hours. PTI SDAMAZ MAZ INDIND