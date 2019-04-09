Heat wave conditions prevail in Rajasthan, Barmer hottest at 42.8 deg C

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Rajasthan on Tuesday with Barmer recording the highest temperature in the state at 42.8 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.Jaisalmer sizzled at 42.7 degrees Celsius followed by Kota at 42 degrees Celsius, the Meterological department official said.Among other places, the temperature was recorded at 41.7 degrees Celsius in Churu, 41.6 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 41.5 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 40.6 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 40 degrees Celsius in Dabok, 39.9 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 39.4 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, the official said.The minimum temperature in the state was recorded between 20.5 degrees Celsius and 27.9 degrees Celsius, he said.The MeT department has predicted light rain with dust storm and heat wave condition at isolated places in the next 48 hours. PTI AG AD CK