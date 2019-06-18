Heat wave conditions prevail in UP

Lucknow, Jun 18 (PTI) Heat wave conditions prevailed in Uttar Pradesh, with Etawah recording the maximum temperature at 43.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.The weather is most likely to remain dry over eastern parts of the state, it said.According to the Meteorological (MeT) office, Etawah was recorded as the hottest place at 43.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Fatehgarh, which witnessed 42.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, it said.Allahabad recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius, Varanasi 41.6 degrees Celsius, Ballia 42 degrees Celsius and Sultanpur 40.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.The Met department has forecast rains or thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning at isolated places over east and west Uttar Pradesh Wednesday. PTI ABN KJKJ