Heat wave hits normal life in parts of Rajasthan, Bikaner records 45.6 deg Celsius

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) Blistering heat wave affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan where Bikaner recorded the highest temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the meteorological department here said.Ganganagar and Jaisalmer recorded maximum temperatures of 45.2 degrees Celsius while Churu and Kota registered 45.1 and 45 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.Barmer, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Jaipur recorded maximum temperatures of 44.6, 44.5, 43.5 and 43.2 degrees Celsius respectively, the department said. Heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of western Rajasthan and the weather conditions would remain dry in the state during the next 48 hours. PTI SDA ANBANB

