Heatwave conditions prevail in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 13 (PTI) Heatwave conditions prevailed here Thursday, with the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording a high of 40.4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.The minimum temperature in the city was registered at 27 degrees Celsius, it said.Monday recorded the season's highest temperature at 44.4 degrees Celsius. May 31 is the second hottest day with a maximum of 44.1 degrees Celsius.Srinagar has shown an upward trend and recorded a high of 25.7 degrees Celsius, which was 2.3 notches below average for the season. The minimum temperature stayed at 13.2 degrees Celsius, it said.Leh recorded a high of 16.3 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg and Pahalgam health resorts registered maximum temperatures at 15.5 and 21.1 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT said. PTI AB KJ