Heatwave persists in Rajasthan; Churu hottest at 50.3 deg C

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Severe heatwave conditions persisted in parts of Rajasthan on Monday, with Churu being the hottest place in the state where the mercury touched 50.3 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological (Met) Department official said.Most of the cities witnessed temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, he added.Churu was followed by Sriganganagar at 48.5 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 47.4 degrees Celsius, Kota 47.3 degrees Celsius and Jaipur at 46.3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. The maximum temperatures in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Ajmer too were recorded above 45 degrees Celsius.The Met Department predicted that the heatwave conditions will prevail in most parts of the state during the next 24 hours. Isolated places are likely to witness dust storm or light rains during this period, it said. PTI AG IJT