Heatwave toll in Bihar rises to 76

Patna, Jun 17 (PTI) At least 76 people have died in three districts of Bihar, as a searing heatwave swept most parts of the state, prompting the government to order closure of academic activities in all schools till June 22, officials said on Monday.The Disaster Management Department said 33 people lost their lives in Aurangabad, 31 in Gaya and 12 in Nawada due to the heatwave.An official of the Bihar Education Project Council said the administration has ordered suspension of classes in all government and government-aided schools till June 22.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Sunday announced Rs four lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of those killed.Major cities in the state, including Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur, have been witnessing heatwave for the past couple of days.According to the MeT department here, the state capital had on June 15 recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, the highest for June in 10 years.A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is recorded above 45 degrees from its normal for two consecutive days, a Met official said.The weatherman has forecast heatwave conditions in Patna and Gaya for the next couple of days.