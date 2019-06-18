Heatwave toll in Bihar rises to 83

Patna, Jun 18 (PTI) At least 83 people have died in the last four days in three districts of Bihar as a blistering heatwave swept several places in the state, officials said Tuesday.An official of the Disaster Management Department Control Room in Patna said 35 people died in Gaya, 34 inAurangabad and 14 in Nawada due to heatwave in these threedistricts since Saturday.Major cities in Bihar - Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur - havebeen witnessing heatwave for the past couple of days.Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degreesCelsius Tuesday. Gaya and Aurangabad town also recorded amaximum of 41 degrees Celsius, while in Bhagalpur, the mercury settled at 39 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is recorded at 4.5 degrees or more above the normal for twoconsecutive days, a Met official saidDue to continuing heatwave, the state government onMonday ordered suspension of academic activities in allschools, colleges and educational institutes across the statetill June 22 apart from ordering closure of markets between 11 am to 5 pm in three south Bihar districts of Gaya, Aurangabad and Nawada.All the construction activities, including work underMNREGA scheme, will not be carried out from 10 in the morning till the evening, an official said, adding that work can be done prior to 10 am and in the evening and thereafter.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of those killed due to heatwave. PTI AR RG SRY