Heavy fog in Punjab and Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) A thick blanket of fog enveloped several areas of Punjab and Haryana, even as most places shivered under intense cold conditions. Dense fog was witnessed at many places including Ambala and Karnal where the visibility was less than 50 metre, said an official of the MeT department here on Saturday. Heavy fog adversely affected rail, air and road traffic with officials saying some flights and trains were delayed. With cold wave continuing, Hisar and Halwara were the coldest places in the region with both recording 3.5 degree Celsius as their lowest temperature. Union Territory Chandigarh shivered at 6.3 degree Celsius, one notch below normal, official said. In Haryana, Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul experienced cold weather conditions at 8.4 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius respectively. Rohtak, Sirsa and Bhiwani braved cold weather at 8.8 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees Celsius and 9.1 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their low temperatures at 4.4 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius and 9.1 degrees Celsius respectively. Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimums at 4.1 , 3.9 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees Celsius, 4.0 degrees Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius. PTI CHS INDIND