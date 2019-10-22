Heavy Pak shelling in Poonch, two civilians injured

Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) At least two civilians were injured on Tuesday as Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The mortar shelling from across the border started in Balakote area of Mendhar sector around 1.20 pm, prompting strong retaliation by Indian Army, the officials said. They said two civilians were injured in the Pakistani shelling and are being evacuated to hospital. People in the shelling hit villages rushed to the safety of their homes and underground bunkers, while the children in some schools falling within the range are being taken to safety, the officials said.PTI TAS RCJ