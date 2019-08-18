Heavy rains batter Haryana, Punjab; Hry asks Army to be on standby

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Heavy rains remained unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday causing floods in some parts, while authorities sounded a high alert in the two states.In the Yamuna river, water level rose dangerously at the Hathni Kund barrage in Yamuna Nagar.Many rivulets also joined the swollen Yamuna in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh before it enters the national capital.Haryana's Department of Revenue and Disaster Management issued a high flood warning on Sunday alerting deputy commissioners of Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Faridabad and Palwal.The Yamuna river discharge at 6 pm was 8,28,072 cusecs, which is categorised as a "high flood" situation, officials said.This discharge in the Yamuna river is likely to increase due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Yamuna and its tributaries, they said."In view of heavy discharge being released in the rivers in the state, a high flood warning has been issued to the concerned districts. Considering this, you are requested to direct concerned Army officials to be in a state of high readiness to be able to deploy resources at a very short notice," a request sent by the Haryana's Revenue and Disaster Management department to Army authorities, said.All the deputy commissioners of the five districts have been requested to keep a close watch on the situation and keep their disaster management resources on high readiness to tackle any adverse situation.The officials concerned with disaster management have been asked not to leave their station till the situation returns to normal.In Punjab, floods were reported from areas like Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot.A few trains were cancelled in Rupnagar after rainwater flooded rail tracks. Authorities have also ordered closure of schools in the area.In the wake of the release of nearly two lakh cusecs of water from the Rupnagar Headwork, Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar Varinder Kumar Sharma has asked the sub-divisional magistrates Phillaur, Nakodar and Shahkot to get 81 low-lying and flood-prone villages evacuated to save them from fury of floods.Jalandhar district authorities have asked people living near the swollen Sutlej river and the low-lying areas to remain alert following the release of excess water from the Bhakra Dam.In Ferozepur too, authorities have ordered evacuation of 20 villages due to floods.Following heavy rains in Aol village of Punjab, three members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed, police said on Sunday. Eleven people, including four women, have been rescued after they got stuck when the overflowing water of the Beas river flooded their village in Gurdaspur district, an official said.Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash Haryana and Punjab, including Chandigarh, on Sunday.The Punjab government had on Friday issued a high alert in the state after a forecast of heavy rainfall in next 48 to 72 hours.Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed all the deputy commissioners in the state to monitor the situation closely.Singh had asked the DCs to be prepared to deal with any exigency in view of the warning from the Indian Meteorological Department. The chief minister has directed the DCs across the state to stay vigilant in view of the MeT Department's forecast and ensure safety and security of the people in the event of any untoward situation arising from the heavy rainfall expected over the next two-three days.The chief minister himself is keeping close tabs on the situation, officials said.He has instructed field officers of revenue, drainage, health, food and animal husbandry departments to stay alert and prepared to handle any eventuality arising out of heavy rains. PTI SUN VSD KJ