Heavy rains bring temperature down in national capital

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening bringing down the mercury level, officials said. Delhi recorded 35.2 mm rainfall at 8.30 PM and the temperature was recorded at 21.6 degree Celsius, a senior MeT official said. According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature recorded at 5.30 PM was 34.8 degree Celsius, a notch above the normal, and the minimum 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.Humidity levels oscillated between 83 and 55 per cent.Flight operations at Delhi Airport had to be suspended for 24 minutes in the evening due to extremely heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.The weather department has forecast generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rains or drizzle on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to be around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. PTI NIT ZMN