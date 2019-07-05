Heavy rains in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan witnessed heavy rainfall, with Bhungra recording the maximum at 13 cm, a Meteorological (MeT) official said Friday. Nayanagar of Ajmer registered the second highest rainfall at 12 cm, followed by Khandar of Swai Madhopur, Mangliawas of Ajmer and Bayana of Bharatpur, recording 11 cm each. Several places in the state witnessed rainfall ranging from 3 cm to 10 cm during the period, the official said. On Friday, Kota recorded 44.3 mm rainfall, followed by 13.8 mm in Ajmer, 4.6 mm in Dabok and 3.8 mm in Churu. With 43.3 degrees Celsius, Bikaner was the hottest place, followed by 42.2 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, 41.8 in Churu, 41.5 in Jaisalmer, 40.1 in Barmer and 31.1 in Jaipur. The MeT Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places in the eastern parts and at isolated places in the western parts of the state. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in east Rajasthan, it said. PTI AG KJ