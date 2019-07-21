Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic moves at snail's pace

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed the national capital Sunday, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in many parts of the city.The minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, whereas the maximum touched 36.5 degrees Celsius mark, two notches above normal for this time of the year.There was no let up from the humid weather conditions as the humidity oscillated between 100 per cent to 55 per cent.The rainfall in the city was recorded at 49.2 mm.The Met office has forecast the possibility of rainfall and thundershower on Monday."It will be generally cloudy sky with maximum temperature touching 36 degrees mark and the minimum at 27 degrees," the Met department said.Due to the heavy rainfall, traffic was affected from IGNOU Road to MB Road. Commuters faced a tough time due to waterlogging on Western Marg, Aurobindo Marg, near Sanik Farm, Captain Gaur Marg, Adhchini, Mother International School, Hamdard, Devli Road, Tigri Road Khan Pur T-point, BRT, Dada Dev Mandir, the police said.Traffic moved at snail's pace, prompting the Delhi traffic police to issue advisories on its Twitter handle. Traffic was also affected from IP Flyover towards Nizamuddin Railway Station due to waterlogging.There were reports of breaking down of vehicles in different parts of Delhi, leading to congestion on Britania Chowk towards Raja Garden and Najafgarh towards Tilak Nagar.Waterlogging was also reported from other areas like Madhuban Chowk, Ring Road to Central Market Punjabi Bagh, Wazir Pur to Madhuban Chowk, Rithala to Madhuban Chowk, Hanuman Lane to Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Mandi House to Sikandar Road, Bhairon Road, Azad Pur and Bhadur Shah Zafar Marg. Traffic was also affected from Najagarh Drain to New Moti Nagar, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg to Katwariya Sarai, Vedanta More to Adhchini, Rani Kheda to Mundka, GGR to Dhoula Kuan, Old Iron Bridge to Geeta Colony, Chattar Pur and Bhati Mines.Waterlogging resulted in traffic jams near Chatta Rail Railway Bridge, Chatta Rail to Hanuman Mandir and KN Katzu Marg near Mayur Apartment to Rohini West Metro Station. PTI MNL DPB