Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi, waterlogging causes inconvenience to people visiting Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday morning, leading to waterlogging on several roads. Waterlogging and puddle on roads leading to the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on the 73rd Independence Day, caused inconvenience to visitors. "The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal while the humidity in the morning hours was 68 per cent," a MeT official said. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 19 mm rainfall, while the rainfall received at Palam observatory was 9.3 mm. The weatherman has predicted more rainfall during the day. It was a sultry day in Delhi on Wednesday with rains in parts of the national capital in the afternoon. "The maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the minimum was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal," the official had said.