Heavy rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh on Thursday, with maximum temperatures plunging by three to seven notches, the Met department said.The night temperatures continued to rise for the third consecutive day, hovering few notches above normal limits, they said.In Punjab, districts like Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Jalandhar witnessed rainfall. Heavy rains lashed Chandigarh through out the day with dark clouds hovering the city and reducing visibility on Thursday morning. The city recorded a low of 14 degrees Celsius, seven notches above its normal. Ambala, Panchkula and Karnal were among few places in Haryana to receive rainfall, a Meteorological Department official said.The weather change was caused by a Western Disturbance, he said.In Punjab, Patiala recorded a low of 12.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana (12.2), Pathankot (11.7), Halwara (11), Bathinda (10.9), Adampur (10.7), Faridkot (9.8) and Amritsar (8.6).The minimum temperature in Hisar in Haryana settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius followed by 15.1 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani, Rohtak (14.6), Narnaul (13.8), Ambala (13.4), Karnal (13.6) and Sirsa (12.8), the weather department said.The weatherman has forecast more rainfall in Punjab and few parts of Haryana until Friday.