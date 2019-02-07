Heavy rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, the Met department said.The night temperatures continued to rise for the third consecutive day, hovering few notches above normal limits, they said.In Punjab, districts like Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Jalandhar witnessed rainfall. Heavy rains also lashed Chandigarh with dark clouds hovering the city and reducing visibility on Thursday morning.Ambala, Panchkula and Karnal were among few places in Haryana to receive rainfall, a Meteorological Department official said.The weather change was caused by a Western Disturbance, he said.There was a fall in the maximum temperature with the Union Territory of Chandigarh recording a minimum low of 14 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.In Punjab, Patiala recorded a low of 12.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana (12.2), Pathankot (11.7), Halwara (11), Bathinda (10.9), Adampur (10.7), Faridkot (9.8) and Amritsar (8.6).Hisar in Haryana settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius followed by 15.1 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani, Rohtak (14.6), Narnaul (13.8), Ambala (13.4), Karnal (13.6) and Sirsa (12.8), the weather department said.The weatherman has forecast more rainfall in Punjab and few parts of Haryana until Friday. PTI SUN MAZ DPB