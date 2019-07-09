Heavy rains lash U'khand� � � � � �

Dehradun, Jul 9 (PTI) Heavy rains Tuesday lashed many parts of Uttarakhand, especially those in Kumaon region, with Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district receiving the maximum of 222 mm of showers.Kichcha, another town in Udham Singh Nagar district, received 135 mm of rainfall followed by Kalsi in Dehradun district which received 129 mm and Raiwala which recorded 115 mm of rainfall. Banbasa in Champawat district recorded 79 mm rainfall, the Disaster Management office here said. The Kali and Gori rivers in Pithoragarh district were in spate, flowing just a few metres below the danger level at 888.70 and 604.55 metres respectively.The Ganga was flowing at 291.20 metres, around three metres beneath the danger mark. The Met department has forecast similar weather till July 15 with heavy rain likely in Nainital, Champawat, US Nagar, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Tehri, Pauri, Dehradun and Haridwar. The weatheman attributed it to the presence of a trough extending from Punjab to south Assam in lower levels across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and center of low pressure area over East Uttar Pradeshand strengthening of south westerly flow from Arabian Sea in lower levels which it said would enhance the moisture incursion over Uttarakhand.The minimum temperature in Dehradun was 24.1 degrees Celsius, the Met department said, adding the maximum was likely to hover around 29 degree Celsius.PTI ALM DPB