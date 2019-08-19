Heavy rains to continue in Himachal, over 500 stuck

Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) While heavy rains have already claimed 22 lives in Himachal Pradesh over the past two days, the meteorological department on Monday predicted that the downpour is likely to continue in parts of the the state during the next 24 hours.Light-to-moderate rainfall will occur at many places in the state in the next 24 hours with heavy rains expected at isolated places, Shimla Met centre Director Manmohan Singh said.Over 500 people are stranded in several parts of the state as a number of roads have been blocked by landslides and flash floods, officials said.Efforts are on to clear the roads and restore traffic to move them to safer places.The National Disaster Relief Force is diverting the water accumulated in Kangra district's Nurpur sub-division by digging an alternative route, an official said.Multiple landslides blocked the flow of water in streams and formed a big artificial lake in Khadetar village in the sub-division.Residents of Trindi, Danni, Mairka, Lador, Thana, Hindorghaat, Letri and Jassur villages have been asked to vacate their houses, the official added.In Chamba district, several roads remain blocked, another official said.The Chamba-Pathankot road has been blocked at Parihar, the Chamba-Chowari road via Jot has been blocked at Bhatalwan Ghar and Mathunu.The Lahru-Sihunta road is blocked at Lahri Bhatti near Lahru; the Lahru-Tunnuhatti road is blocked at Barian Gala.The Kihar-Chamba road is blocked at Gharatnala and Rohala Nullah near Sundla; the Tissa-Chamba road is blocked at Pangola Nullah; and the Chamba-Pangi road is blocked at Saach Pass.At least 22 people were killed and 12 injured in rain-related incidents in the state on Sunday, officials said, adding the total loss amounted to Rs 490 crore. PTI DJI ABHABH