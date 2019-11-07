Heavy rush of pilgrims in Ayodhya next week over Karthik Purnima

Ayodhya, Nov 7 (PTI) Ayodhya is expected to see a heavy rush of pilgrims next week over Karthik Purnima as the local administration gears up to ensure calm after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the emotive Ayodhya issue before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17. "No, devotees will continue to come to Ayodhya to offer prayers at temples," Faizabad District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha told PTI when asked whether devotees would be gradually evacuated ahead of the verdict. Lakhs of devotees are expected to gather in the city on November 12 for Karthik Purnima Snan. "Devotees who come to Ayodhya for Purnima Snan stay back for some days in the temple town, so there must be heavy presence of pilgrims in Ayodhya till November 20," said Mahant Jugal Kishore Sharan Shastri, priest of Saryu Kunj Sita Ram temple here. District administration has instructed LED van operators to continuously broadcast Ramayana and Mahabharat television serials for devotees in Ayodhya , informed Murli Dhar Singh, Deputy DirectorInformation (Faizabad). A five-judge Constitution bench led by the CJI had reserved its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on October 16 after a marathon 40-day hearing. PTI CORR RCJ