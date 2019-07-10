Heavy showers likely in Himachal; Met office issues 'orange' alert

Shimla, Jul 10 (PTI) Several parts Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.At 43 mm, Dharamshala received the maximum rainfall followed by Khadrala (40 mm), Kahu (35 mm) and Ghamroor (34 mm).Heavy rainfall is likely to lash the hill-state over the next four days starting Thursday, the weatherman said. The plains as well as low and middle hills of the state will receive "heavy rainfall" on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday while the downpour will be "extremely-heavy" on Friday, the Meteorological Centre, Shimla said in its forecast.It has issued an 'orange' warning for extremely-heavy rain on Friday and a 'yellow' warning for heavy rains on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly, while yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather.The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bhuntar at 35.5 degrees Celsius and the lowest in Keylong at 10 degrees Celsius, the official said. PTI DJI RHL