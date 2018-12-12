Heavy snow, rain in Himachal's Sirmaur

Nahan (HP), Dec 12 (PTI) The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district continued to receive heavy snowfall on Wednesday even as heavy rains lashed the lower hills in the state, weather officials said.The heaviest snowfall was recorded at Churdhar, the highest altitude region of Sirmaur, which got over three-and-a-half feet of snow by Wednesday afternoon. The mercury dipped below zero degree Celsius in higher areas while winds coupled with snow are blowing across the district. The lower parts of the district including Paonta valley, Dharti Dhar, Sain Dhar and Mehal range of hills in Shillai area have received moderate to heavy rainfall. Roads leading to Haripur Dhar, Chopal and Nohra Dhar were closed for the vehicular traffic since early hours Wednesday as six inches of snowfall has been recorded here so far, officials said. Two of the roads, closed due to snowfall, have been opened while efforts are being made to open Haripur Dhar and Nohra Dhar roads at the earliest, Rattan Sharma, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Sangrah division, told PTI. PTI CORR AD CK