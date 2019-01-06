Heavy snowfall likely in hills of Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jan 6 (PTI) The Meteorological Department (Met) Sunday predicted heavy snowfall in the hills of Uttarakhand over the next 24 hours, prompting the state government to ask all district magistrates to make necessary arrangements to help the people.Heavy snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts during the next 24 hours, the Met said.Hailstorm is also likely at isolated places, especially in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat and US Nagar districts during the period, it said.On Sunday, Mukteshwar recorded a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius, followed by Tehri at 3 degrees Celsius, Pantnagar at 5 degrees Celsius and Dehradun at 8.8 degrees Celsius, it said.The sky was mostly overcast in Dehradun, where it drizzled towards the evening, causing the chill in the air to intensify.Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directed all district magistrates to make necessary arrangements in view of the weather forecast.Rawat asked them to take precautionary measures like lighting bonfires in public places, including bus stands and railway stations, besides making necessary arrangements at shelter homes to protect the poor and homeless from the cold.The chief minister asked the Garhwal and Kumaon commissioners to take help from municipal corporations, if necessary, and ensure that no one suffered due to the cold. PTI ALM IJT