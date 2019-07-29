scorecardresearch
Heavy to extremely heavy rains in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan, where Pali recorded a maximum of 22 cm rain, meteorological (MeT) department officials said on Monday. Till Monday morning since Sunday, Nawa (Nagaur), Rohat (Pali), Mount Abu (Sirohi), Manohar thana (Jhalawar) recorded 19, 14, 13 and 12 cm rains respectively while many other areas across the state received below 12 cm rains, according to the MeT department. Kota, Jaisalmer and Ajmer also recorded 5.2, 2.3 and 1.9 mm rains till the evening since Monday morning. The weatherman has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state during the next 24 hours. PTI SDA CK

