Heavy to moderate rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 15 cm in the last 24 hours, a MeT Department official said on Thursday. Didwana of Nagaur recorded 15 cm rainfall followed by 13 cm each in Sadulpur, Bassi and Sikar, 11 cm each in Bhuhana and Phagi, and 10 cm each in Chirawa and Neem Ka Thana, he said. On Thursday, Churu recorded 6.5 cm rainfall followed by 2.24 cm in Jaipur and 0.5 cm in Kota. The weather office has forecast thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rainfall at a few places in east and at isolated places in west Rajasthan. PTI AG SNESNE