Heavy to very heavy rain forecast for north Bengal till Sunday

Kolkata/Jalpaiguri, Jul 11 (PTI) The Met department Thursday warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Sub-Himalayan districts of north Bengal with extremely heavy rainfall in one or two places till Sunday morning. Landslides in one or two places of Darjeeling district owing to the continuous downpour since Tuesday have affected traffic movement in the hills, official sources said. The weatherman warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar till Sunday morning. Several low-lying areas in the forested Dooars area, which consist numerous tea gardens, have been flooded due to the incessant rain. District administrations have also started evacuating the people from low-lying areas of Dhupguri, Moynaguri and Alipurduar towns to flood shelters and school buildings, official sources said. Heavy rain has been forecast in other north Bengal districts of North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda also in the next three days. The Met department recorded 44 mm rainfall in Kalimpong, 32 mm in Siliguri, 28.4 mm in Darjeeling, 28.8 mm in Coochbehar and 11.5 mm in Jalpaiguri in 24 hours from 8 am Wednesday. PTI AMR COR MM CK