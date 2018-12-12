Heavy traffic in central Delhi due to religious procession

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Heavy traffic was witnessed in central Delhi as the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee took out Nagar Kirtan (a form of procession) on the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, police said Wednesday. Delhi Police's Twitter handle constantly updated about the congestion, cautioning commuters to avoid the stretch. "Traffic is heavy on Baba Kharak Singh Marg due to religious procession. Nagar Kirtan procession has reached Pandit Pant Marg and is going towards Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Police said in a tweet. A grand Nagar Kirtan procession started from Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Chandni Chowk, at 10 am Wednesday and will terminate at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the evening, a police officer said. The Nagar Kirtan will pass through Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib Chandani Chowk, Nai Sarak, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, the officer said. The diversion points in Northern/Central Range are Netaji Subhash Marg, Red Fort Chowk, Asaf Ali Road, Ajmeri Gate, Panchkuian Road roundabout, Minto Road and others, police said. PTI AMP CK