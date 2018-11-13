Heavy traffic in several areas due to Chhath Puja celebrations

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Commuters found themselves stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic at several places in the city Tuesday due to heavy rush owing to 'Chhath Puja' celebrations.Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said traffic snarls were reported in the Kalindi Kunj area, but the situation in other parts remains normal. Traffic congestions were witnessed at ITO and Vikas Marg a few hours ago.About 3,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed at around 200 major intersections leading to the ghats, most of them in the central, north, east and southeast districts, to ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement.The Delhi Traffic Police had earlier issued an advisory about special traffic arrangements and restrictions in view of the 'Chhath Puja' celebrations.Commuters have been asked to avoid several routes, including the Outer Ring Road -- from Mukarba Chowk to Chandgi Ram Akhara, Wazirabad Bridge, areas near ISBT Kashmere Gate, Pushta Road (Khajoori/Shastri Park), Kalindi Kunj Bridge for two days.Traffic remains affected on the roads adjoining the major ghats of the Yamuna river and water bodies like the Bhalaswa Lake and the Haiderpur Canal.The twitter handle of the Delhi Traffic Police has been alerting commuters about traffic snarls."Traffic is heavy at Geeta Colony and Shamshan Ghat Pushta Road due to Chath Puja," read a tweet by the Delhi Traffic Police.Police have also advised commuters to use Master plan road and Nalah Road as alternate routes.Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to the Sun god, is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun.This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from the evening of November 13 till the morning of November 14. PTI AMP GJS GVS