Hebron Avenue, Affordable Luxury Homes in the Heart of Bengaluru Under PMAY Scheme

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, October 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Hebron Properties has launched its flagship affordable luxury homes in the heart of Bengaluru called Hebron Avenue that becomes a part of Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), a central government's scheme to provide housing for all by 2022.Hebron Avenue offers homes at a competitive price as its Hebron's vision to provide comfortable houses with all amenities. Hebron Avenue is designed to provide an aesthetically looking home close enough to the pulse of the city yet far from the bustle.Preenand Premachandran, Director & CEO, Hebron Properties, said, "It is a scenario of radical change in the real estate growth and buying a house within the city limits at an affordable cost is a farfetched dream. We have always envisioned providing a residential project for entry level employees with an age group around 25 years. This dream-like vision is being sculpted into reality at Hebron Avenue, an apartment project."Affordable Luxury Within the city limits, it is difficult to own a house at an affordable price. In such a scenario, Hebron Avenue offers houses, starting at Rs. 29.99 lakhs. This BDA approved project houses 448 apartments each with 850 sq.ft. built-up area spanned across over 4.08 acres of landscaped greens.Vineeth Nair, Director & Vice President, Hebron Properties, said, "Our approach is to offer all the amenities at affordable price without compromising on construction technology and hence, Hebron Avenue fits in affordable luxury segment." Every member of buyer's family can delight in the amenities offered by Hebron at Avenue that includes club house, swimming pool, badminton court, multipurpose playground, multipurpose community hall, cricket pitch, tennis court and gym. It is also ensured that green environs envelop the apartment.Flourishing Realty at TC Palya Hebron Avenue is located in TC Palya, a place always in the upper limit of real estate value. Today, the heart of the garden city is shifting towards the East; Whitefield is the new happening place where commerce blends with recreation. Hebron Avenue is strategically located just a short drive from the nerve-centre. Hebron Avenue is located in a rapidly growing TC (Thambu Chetty) Palya, off Ramamurthy Nagar. It is a short drive down Old madras road in Bangalore. The social infrastructure in this region is much advanced with an access to educational institutions and shopping places around. Over two decades, TC Palya has witnessed a massive transformation. It is now a cosmopolitan neighborhood, with mainly IT professionals looking for flats in TC Palya. This location has an excellent connectivity to IT hubs and social infrastructure. There are some of the leading educational institutions such as the Cambridge School and Garden City College making it for the right realty choice.Located in an Evolving Infrastructure Hebron Avenue's proximity to KR Puram's Hanging Bridge is just 4 kms, by which residents of the property can get easy access to the city. An east-west corridor, which is 19.7 kilometres in length from KR Puram to Goraguntepalya, has been proposed, it is a promising improvement to ease current traffic conditions. Kempegowda International Airport is just 37 kms away from TC Palya. The nearest Namma Metro is 4 kms away at Byappanahalli.The Ease of Buying Under PMAY Scheme For buyers buying a home in Hebron Avenue, the four criteria mentioned under PMAY scheme are mandatory such as beneficiary's maximum age to be 70 years, annual income must be between Rs. 3 Lakh and Rs. 6 lakh for (LIG) since Feb 2017, beneficiary should not have an own dwelling unit on the name of any family member in any part of India and an adult female membership is mandatory in the property ownership. "If all the criteria are met, the buyer can avail a subsidy of upto Rs. 2.67 lakh. Since Hebron Avenue is a part of PMAY scheme, the buyer can avail Rs. 2.67 lakhs as a subsidy," said Shobha P, Senior Manager & ASM-Mortgages, Axis Bank.RERA Number: PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/PR/180523/001806About Hebron Properties: Hebron Properties is a trusted developer of residential properties, villas and commercial complexes, specialized in creating luxury living spaces. Hebron Properties has built over 1 million square feet of space with portfolio ranging from ultra-luxury villas, villa plot projects, apartments to commercial buildings.For more details, log on to www.hebronproperties.com. PWRPWR