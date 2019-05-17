Hegde calls Rahul Gandhi 'moron' for 'Modilie'

Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) Union minister AnantkumarHegde Friday stoked a controversy by calling CongressPresident Rahul Gandhi a "moron" for his tweet that 'Modilies' is a new word in the English dictionary."This moron @RahulGandhi is hell bent on provinghimself that he is one of his own kind of internationalidiotic skill master and hence the horizons have extendedbeyond the boundaries. No one can prevent his growth...Amazing...!!!!" the Minister of State for Skill Developmentand Entrepreneurship tweeted.Gandhi had tweeted Wednesday that there was a new word in the English dictionary and even attached a snapshot of it."There's a new word in the English Dictionary.Attached is a snapshot of the entry :) 'Modilie' is a new wordthat's become popular worldwide. Now there's even a websitethat catalogues the best Modilies!" Gandhi tweeted.The snapshot shows that 'Modilies' means to constantlymodify the truth, to lie incessantly and habitually and to liewithout respite.The snapshot also showed how to use this word insentences.A rebuttal came from the Twitter handle of OxfordDictionaries.It said the snapshot was fake and no such words exist in any of the Oxfords dictionaries."We can confirm that the image showing the entry'Modilie' is fake and does not exist in any of our OxfordDictionaries," Oxford Dictionaries tweeted.Meanwhile, amid reports of the Minister'scontroversial remarks on Twitter about Nathuram Godse, whokilled Mahatma Gandhi, Hegde claimed his account was "hacked".He, however, said there was no question of justifyingMahatma Gandhi's killing."My Twitter account has been breached twice in the past one week and certain tweets have been posted on my timeline which have been discarded and deleted. Regret the posts attributed to me.""My account was hacked since yesterday. There is noquestion of justifying Gandhi ji's murder. There can be nosympathy or justification of Gandhi ji's murder. We all havefull respect for Gandhi ji's contribution to the nation," heposted. PTI GMS SS DVDV