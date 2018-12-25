Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz engaged

Specials
Los Angeles, Dec 25 (PTI) Supermodel Heidi Klum and musician Tom Kaulitz are now an engaged couple.The catwalk icon made the announcement on Christmas Eve on Instagram where she shared a black-and-white photo flaunting a big diamond on her finger. Klum, 45, captioned photo,"I said yes."Klum and Kaulitz, 29, went public with their relationship in March this year at the amfAR Gala Cannes. PTI RDSRDS
