Helicopter makes emergency landing in Kedarnath

Dehradun, Sept 23 (PTI) Six pilgrims on board a private helicopter had a narrow escape on Monday when the tail end of the chopper hit an object while making an emergency landing at Kedarnath helipad soon after take-off.The pilgrims were returning from Kedarnath to Fata in the helicopter when the pilot soon after the take off realised that it had developed a technical snag, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Harish Chandra Sharma said."As the helicopter was making an emergency landing on the helipad its rear portion hit an object, perhaps a railing," he said."Luckily, all on board the helicopter are safe," he said.Seven persons, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter when the incident took place, he said.