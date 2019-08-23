scorecardresearch
Helicopter makes emergency landing in Uttarkashi

Dehradun, Aug 23 (PTI) A helicopter involved in relief operation in the rain-hit Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand made an emergency landing at Lagwada on Friday, officials said.However, both pilot and co-pilot of the helicopter were safe and escaped with minor injuries, Director General law and order Ashok Kumar said.The private helicopter made the landing on the banks of a river when it was on way to Chiwa to distribute relief material among affected people, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.The incident comes just two days after a helicopter involved in relief efforts in flood-hit Uttarkashi district crashed and erupted in flames after it got entangled in the overhead electricity wires, killing three people on board. PTI ALM KJKJ

