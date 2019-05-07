'Hellraiser' revival in works, 'Dark Knight' writer David S Goyer to pen script

Los Angeles, May 7 (PTI) Revival of Clive Barker's "Hellraiser" is in the making with "Dark Knight" co-writer David S Goyer attached to pen the script. The revival treatment is being given by Gary Barber's Spyglass Media Group and the company will finance, develop, and distribute the film worldwide. Barber said the new "Hellraiser" will be a "loyal, yet evolved reimagining" of the 1987 original, which featured the character of Pinhead.The 1987 horror film was based on Barker's novella "The Hellbound Heart", revolving around the resurrection of Frank (Sean Chapman), who had opened the door to an alternate dimension and had his body torn to pieces. That story led to nine movies as well as many graphic novels and merchandise."I've been a fan of Clive's work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and 'The Hellbound Heart' novella. Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we're committed to making something dark and visceral," Goyer said. PTI SHDSHD