Helper commits suicide in Laxmi Nagar PG

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan of the paying guest accommodation where he worked as a helper in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, police said Saturday. The deceased identified as Ashish was a resident of Madhya Pradesh and lived with his cousin here, they added. Ashish was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a plastic rope at one of the rooms in the PG on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Pankaj Singh said. The officer said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The body was sent for post-mortem, police said, adding no foul play has been suspected.