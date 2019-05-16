Hema Malini participates in roadshow in favour of Harsimrat

Mansa (Punjab), May 16 (PTI) Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini Thursday participated in a roadshow here to support Union minister and SAD candidate for Bathinda seat Harsimrat Kaur Badal and lauded her efforts towards women empowerment in Malwa region. Hema Malini, an MP from Mathura, appealed to the people to vote for her "sister" for all round development of Punjab and asked voters not to get swayed by the "false promises" of the Congress.The roadshow passed through markets of Mansa, Maur and Rama, where she addressed public gatherings. Standing atop a vehicle, the actress lauded Badal for bringing the prestigious AIIMS institute in Bathinda."Harsimratji has also done yeoman service to society through her charitable organisation 'Nanhi Chhan' which has reduced female infanticide in the Malwa region and also given training to more than 12,000 women to stand up on their own feet," she said.Hema Malini said, "Modiji has not only strengthened India with his firm policies but also made India count for itself in the comity of nations".She also promised to bring her husband and actor Dharmendra and daughter Esha Deol to Mansa next time she visits the city.Badal said, "I am confident that my appeal will find a place in your hearts and you will put your contribution in the movement for progress and prosperity of our country under the leadership of the NDA government".Badal is seeking a third consecutive win from Bathinda seat. She is pitted against Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, AAP's Baljinder Kaur and Punjabi Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira. PTI CHS DPB